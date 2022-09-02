Secretary Housing for early completion of G-14 project

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Works Iftikhar Ali Shallwani Friday directed the authorities concerned to expedite work on Federal Government Employees Housing Authority's (FGEHA) project at sector G-14 to provide modern residential facilities.

During his visit at the site, Shallwani was briefed about the progress of development work of the project.

Joint Secretary Housing, Shahzad Nawaz Cheema, Director General FGEHA, Tariq Rashid and other officials of the Housing Ministry and Authority were also present on the occasion.

Secretary Housing expressed concern with regard to encroachment and all the built up properties on the site and advised the same needs to be removed away in close consultation with the communities living there.

He said the in compliance with the Islamabad High Court orders, survey of G-14/1 to be completed and report may be submitted as soon as possible.