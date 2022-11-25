UrduPoint.com

Secretary Housing For Early Completion Of Uplift Projects To Facilitate Masses

Faizan Hashmi Published November 25, 2022 | 02:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Secretary Housing South Punjab, Muhammad Asif Chaudhary, paid visit to Tayyip Erdogan hospital Muzaffargarh and issued orders for completion of development projects soon.

He also reviewed the ongoing development projects of sewage and disposal in the hospital.

Secretary further said that there will be no compromise on the quality and transparency of the work.

While visiting Soling scheme Basira, Secretary Housing Asif Chaudhry directed officials concerned to complete the soling project in a standard manner.

He asked for proper supply of clean water, sewage and tough tiles to provide maximum relief to the public by giving all these facilities.

He further said that the provision of clean water was among the priorities. Secretary Housing has issued instructions to complete the projects under integrated planning.

Deputy Secretary Zahid Iqbal and other officers concerned were also present on this occasion.

