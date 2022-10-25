Secretary housing for enhanced measures against dengue

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Secretary Housing south Punjab Muhammad Asif Chaudhry on Tuesday directed the dengue surveillance teams to enhance measures against dengue larvae for eradicating the dengue virus from the city.

During a visit to different areas of Bosan Town to review ongoing dengue surveillance, the secretary housing said that all possible resources were being utilized to eradicate dengue larvae from the city. He instructed the dengue surveillance teams to pay special focus on the areas where dengue cases were on the rise.

Asif Chaudhry maintained that comprehensive planning was being followed to make the campaign against dengue successful. He lauded the performance of the surveillance teams and urged them to put in more effort for controlling the virus.