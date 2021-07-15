Secretary housing for making 67 filtration plants operational

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Secretary Housing South Punjab Liaquat Ali Chatha Thursday directed officers concerned to make all 67 water filtration plants of Bahawalnagar operational as early as possible to ensure clean drinking water facility for the masses.

During his visit to Bahawalnagar, Liaquat Ali Chatha said that housing urban development and public health engineering had decided to start a clean drinking water project in the city to facilitate the masses.

He said that the project would be completed with funds of Rs 660 million.

The secretary said that the facility of clean drinking water was top priority of the government and all possible resources were being utilized for this purpose.

Chatha maintained that a complaint cell had been made operational at the Housing office where public issues were being resolved on priority. He urged the people to register their complaints through complaint cell office number 061-9200762.