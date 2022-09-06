Secretary Housing for purging Sector G-14/1 of encroachments

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Secretary Housing and Works Iftikhar Ali Shallwani on Tuesday directed the officials concerned to remove all encroachments from Sector G-14/1 so that the rightful allottees could be given the possession at the earliest.

Chairing a meeting to review development work in the Sector G-14/1 and Park Road Housing Scheme, Islamabad, he stressed the need to accelerate the efforts in this regard.

The Secretary was apprised on the initiatives taken following his visit to the Sector G-14/1.

He also advised relevant federal departments and demanded their full support and cooperation to resolve the issues in collaboration with Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) as soon as possible to deliver the plots and modern residential facilities to the federal employees.

DG, FGEHA and officials from Ministry of Interior, ICT Police attended the meeting.