UrduPoint.com

Secretary Housing For Purging Sector G-14/1 Of Encroachments

Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Secretary Housing for purging Sector G-14/1 of encroachments

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Secretary Housing and Works Iftikhar Ali Shallwani on Tuesday directed the officials concerned to remove all encroachments from Sector G-14/1 so that the rightful allottees could be given the possession at the earliest.

Chairing a meeting to review development work in the Sector G-14/1 and Park Road Housing Scheme, Islamabad, he stressed the need to accelerate the efforts in this regard.

The Secretary was apprised on the initiatives taken following his visit to the Sector G-14/1.

He also advised relevant federal departments and demanded their full support and cooperation to resolve the issues in collaboration with Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) as soon as possible to deliver the plots and modern residential facilities to the federal employees.

DG, FGEHA and officials from Ministry of Interior, ICT Police attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Visit Road All From Government Housing

Recent Stories

Inzamam-ul-Haq predicts India will be out of Asia ..

Inzamam-ul-Haq predicts India will be out of Asia Cup 2022 today

25 minutes ago
 Muhammad Rizwan undergoes MRI scan of his right kn ..

Muhammad Rizwan undergoes MRI scan of his right knee

1 hour ago
 Minister for Livestock Punjab Sardar Shahab-ud-Din ..

Minister for Livestock Punjab Sardar Shahab-ud-Din Khan Sehar visits UVAS

1 hour ago
 OIC General Secretariat Condemns Suicide Explosion ..

OIC General Secretariat Condemns Suicide Explosion outside Russia’s Embassy in ..

1 hour ago
 Amb. Mussinov: NMRAs is a Useful Tool for OIC Memb ..

Amb. Mussinov: NMRAs is a Useful Tool for OIC Member States to Exchange Ideas an ..

1 hour ago
 Imran reacts to PDM's criticism over his Faisalaba ..

Imran reacts to PDM's criticism over his Faisalabad speech

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.