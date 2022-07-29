Secretary Housing for strict action against encroachment on federal land

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Works Iftihkhar Ali Shallwani urged the Sindh government to take stern action against encroachment on federal government land in Karachi.

He passed the directions during his visit to Karachi to inspect different projects of the housing Ministry, where he had a detailed meeting with Chief Secretary Sindh Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput regarding encroachment of Federal government land situated in Karachi.

The chief secretary assured his full cooperation to resolve the matter and said that strict action would be taken against the encroachers and no negligence would be tolerated in that regard, said a news release issued here on Friday.

Shallwani directed the departments' concerned to improve lodge to facilitate the government officials in the best possible way.

Secretary Housing also visited the site of Carlton Hotel, which has been proposed for the construction of executive apartments. He was apprised about the ongoing litigation on some parts of the plot.