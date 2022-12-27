UrduPoint.com

Secretary Housing Inspects Ongoing Development Projects

Umer Jamshaid Published December 27, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Secretary Housing inspects ongoing development projects

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Secretary Housing South Punjab Muhammad Asif Chaudhry visited different areas of the city to review progress on the ongoing development projects here on Tuesday.

Accompanied by Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Jawad Kaleemullah and Deputy Secretary Malik Zahid Iqbal, the Secretary Housing Muhammad Asif Chaudhry visited Nawabpur road and BCG Chowk to inspect ongoing development projects.

Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Asif Chaudhry directed officers concerned to speed up pace for early completion of the development projects. He said that special focus would be paid to the delayed development projects and warned officers concerned to ensure good quality material adding that no negligence would be tolerated in this context.

Giving briefing to Secretary of Housing, the MD WASA Jawad Kaleemullah said that the sewerage project of Nawabpur road has been completed as a water supply line was being laid before the completion of the road construction. He said that phase one of BCG Chowk sewerage project has been completed where 1,500 feet of new sewerage line of 42 inches has been laid so far. He told the Secretary of Housing that construction of the road will start after the new sewerage line which would be completed soon.

Related Topics

Punjab Water Road Progress Pace (Pakistan) Limited Housing

Recent Stories

vivo V25 Series Launching Soon In Pakistan — Her ..

Vivo V25 Series Launching Soon In Pakistan — Here’s What We Know So Far

3 minutes ago
 General Civil Aviation published world first Natio ..

General Civil Aviation published world first National Regulation Related to Vert ..

24 minutes ago
 UAE government begins applying entrepreneurship le ..

UAE government begins applying entrepreneurship leave for self-employment in Jan ..

24 minutes ago
 WAM produces documentary ‘Camel Race Secrets’ ..

WAM produces documentary ‘Camel Race Secrets’ in 13 languages

24 minutes ago
 15th Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Festival begins ..

15th Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Festival begins 29th December

24 minutes ago
 UAE’s Pension Authority raises awareness on inco ..

UAE’s Pension Authority raises awareness on incorrect contribution practices t ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.