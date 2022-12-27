Secretary Housing inspects ongoing development projects

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Secretary Housing South Punjab Muhammad Asif Chaudhry visited different areas of the city to review progress on the ongoing development projects here on Tuesday.

Accompanied by Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Jawad Kaleemullah and Deputy Secretary Malik Zahid Iqbal, the Secretary Housing Muhammad Asif Chaudhry visited Nawabpur road and BCG Chowk to inspect ongoing development projects.

Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Asif Chaudhry directed officers concerned to speed up pace for early completion of the development projects. He said that special focus would be paid to the delayed development projects and warned officers concerned to ensure good quality material adding that no negligence would be tolerated in this context.

Giving briefing to Secretary of Housing, the MD WASA Jawad Kaleemullah said that the sewerage project of Nawabpur road has been completed as a water supply line was being laid before the completion of the road construction. He said that phase one of BCG Chowk sewerage project has been completed where 1,500 feet of new sewerage line of 42 inches has been laid so far. He told the Secretary of Housing that construction of the road will start after the new sewerage line which would be completed soon.