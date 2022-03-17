UrduPoint.com

Secretary Housing Issued Show Cause Notices To Contractors

Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2022 | 08:15 PM

Secretary Housing South Punjab Javed Akhtar Mahmood has issued show-cause notices to two contractors over negligence and slow pace of work here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Secretary Housing South Punjab Javed Akhtar Mahmood has issued show-cause notices to two contractors over negligence and slow pace of work here on Thursday.

Taking action on the slow pace of work on different ongoing development projects, the Secretary Housing reprimanded the contractors and directed them to speed up in order to complete development projects within the given time.

He said that sewer line project from BCG Chowk to Bahawalpur bypass has not been completed within the stipulated time due to negligence and slow pace of work by the contractors.

The secretary housing said that negligence would not be tolerated and contractors would be blacklisted if failed to complete the project within specified duration.

