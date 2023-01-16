(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Secretary Housing South Punjab Muhammad Asif Chaudhry lauded Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) project of "Green Restaurant" and said that the unique idea would provide best recreational point to the citizens.

During his visit to Qasim Fort along with DG PHA Asif Rauf Khan, Additional Secretary Housing Rana Ikhlaq Ahmed and other officers here on Monday, to review progress on the PHA's project of "Green Restaurant" which was being made in two coaches of the train.

He said that the unique idea would not only provide the best recreational place to citizens but also help improve the beautification of the city.

Giving a briefing on the occasion, DG PHA Asif Rauf Khan said that the restaurant would be made functional soon after the auction process.

He said that the task was given by the Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Capt (Retd) Saqib Zaffar for initiating different measures to improve self income of the department. He said that the department has received two coaches of the train for the project out of which one would be placed at Qasim Fort and the other would be placed at Goal Bagh Park for the same purpose.

The DG PHA added that the project would not only provide recreation to the masses but also help improve the self-income of the department. He said that more unique and entertaining projects would be launched in the future too.