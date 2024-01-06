Secretary Housing orders early completion of Abdullah Pur Flyover project

Secretary Housing, Urban Development & Public Health Engineering Punjab Sajid Zafar Dall has ordered for early completion of Abdullah Pur Jhumra Road Flyover project

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) Secretary Housing, Urban Development & Public Health Engineering Punjab Sajid Zafar Dall has ordered for early completion of Abdullah Pur Jhumra Road Flyover project.

The secretary visited the mega project site and took briefing about pace of work and use of construction material.

He said that the government was committed to provide communication facilities to the masses as early as possible. Therefore, the flyover project should be completed before its stipulated time period.

He also directed to active the work force round the clock for accelerated construction and assured to provide remaining funds of the project without any delay.

He also directed the officers of Communication & Works Department (CWD) to strict monitor the project in addition to ensure use of quality material for durability of the flyover.

Additional Secretary Technical Housing and Urban Development Umar Farooq, Director General (DG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Muhammad Asif Chaudhary, Chief Engineer FDA Mehar Ayub, Senior Resident Engineer NESPAK Amjad Saeed and others were also present on the occasion.