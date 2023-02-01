Secretary Housing orders for observing zero tolerance on illegal WASA connections

Secretary Housing South Punjab Muhammad Asif Chaudhry has directed Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) administration to launch zero tolerance policy against illegal connections causing financial loss to the department

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Secretary Housing South Punjab Muhammad Asif Chaudhry has directed Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) administration to launch zero tolerance policy against illegal connections causing financial loss to the department.

Presiding over a meeting to review monthly recovery performance and ongoing development projects here on Wednesday, the Secretary Housing snubbed the WASA's Recovery Department over poor recovery and said that 100 percent recovery should be ensured to prevent the financial crisis in the Department.

He also directed to launched a comprehensive crackdown against defaulters and illegal conections.

He also directed the officers concerned to replace filters of water filtration plants in order to ensure uninterrupted supply of clean drinking water for masses. He also ordered covers of sewerage manholes to avoid mishaps and also asked for registration of FIRs against the people involved in stealing covers of sewerage manholes.