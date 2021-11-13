UrduPoint.com

Secretary Housing Reviews Vehari's Development Schemes

Newly appointed Secretary Housing and Urban Development Javed Akhtar Mahmood reviewed district Vehari's development schemes worth Rs.358 million after paying maiden visit here Saturday

As part of his visit being started in different places of the Southern belt after assuming charge yesterday, he directed authorities concerned to complete all of the schemes timely and without any interval.

Expressing zero-tolerance over standard and quality of projects, the Secretary said provision of clean drinking water to masses stood his top priority.

He vowed to complete all running projects in the region at earliest. He said he would soon go to all districts and tehsils situated in the Southern region to witness standard and pace of the projects to ensure them that it were carried out smoothly and transparently.

