Secretary housing seeks anti-encroachment drive at park road housing scheme

Federal Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Works Iftikhar Ali Shallwani on Tuesday expressed great concern over the encroachment around the Park Road Housing Scheme and directed the relevant departments to remove it immediately

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Works Iftikhar Ali Shallwani on Tuesday expressed great concern over the encroachment around the Park Road Housing Scheme and directed the relevant departments to remove it immediately.

During the visit at housing scheme, Director General of Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) Muhammad Tariq Rashid briefed the secretary housing about the progress of development work and the relevant issues.

In order to provide modern residential facilities to the employees and the lawyers' community, Shallwani asked for the best quality and timely completion of the scheme.

Senior Joint Secretary Housing Ashfaq Ghumman and other officials of the Ministry and authority were also present during the visit.