Secretary Housing, Urban Development Punjab Visits RDA

Sumaira FH Published July 03, 2023 | 08:03 PM

The Secretary of Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering (HUD&PHE), Sajid Zafar Dall here on Monday visited Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA)

Director General (DG), of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa in a meeting briefed the secretary about the reforms and development projects being completed by RDA.

He gave a detailed briefing on RDA projects including Rawalpindi Ring Road, Nullah Lai Expressway, Katchery Chowk and others.

The secretary while appreciating the performance of the authority directed to initiate work on new projects as soon as possible and no compromise should be made on the quality of construction work.

The DG said that RDA would start construction work on Katchery Chowk and other projects soon and would be completed within the stipulated time frame.

According to RDA spokesman, Hafiz Irfan, the officers of the Water and Sanitation Agency, Parks and Horticulture Authority and Public Health Engineering Department also briefed the Secretary about different projects.

The secretary directed the WASA authorities to increase the revenue of the agency.

Additional Secretary Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Umar Farooq, Managing Director WASA, Muhammad Tanveer, Director Admin & Finance RDA and Land Development Malik Ghazanfar Ali Awan, Chief Planner RDA Jamshaid Aftab, Director Engineering RDA Muhammad Anwar Baran, Director Estate Management RDA Asif Mehmood Janjua and other officers of RDA, WASA, PHA and PHED attended the meeting.

