Secretary housing urges for timely completion ongoing uplift projects

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :The secretary for housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering has decided to accelerate pace of work on uplift projects across the South Punjab.

The steps were being taken on war-footing to complete the water supply, tuff tiles, lights, parks and sewerage projects and no negligence would be tolerated regarding.

The secretary Liaqat Ali Chatha expressed these views during visit to Taunsa and reviewed ongoing uplift projects on Thursday.

The visit was made under the directions of Punjab Chief Minister and special focus was being paid for installation of lights in Taunsa, Mr Chatha added.

He said that deadline was given for completion of sewerage projects into the Taunsa city and no negligence would be tolerated regarding it.

Secretary South said that they were heading forward through a comprehensive strategy to resolve the clean water and sewerage issues and also issued orders for completion of projects timely.