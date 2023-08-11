Secretary Housing visits Layyah to inspect Rs 121m sewerage scheme

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :Secretary Housing South Punjab Qaisar Saleem paid a visit to Layyah district on Friday to inspect a sewerage scheme under execution at a cost of Rs 121 million there.

Accompanying deputy secretary Zahid Iqbal and executive engineer Layyah, Qaisar Saleem ordered the completion of the scheme on time maintaining transparency and quality, according to an official statement issued here.

Secretary Housing said that the scheme would benefit a larger segment of the population in Layyah and added that work on disposal and concrete tiles pavement was also in progress.

He said that the government was busy meeting the basic necessities of the people of all areas of south Punjab and the provision of clean drinking water and sewerage system was a top priority.

He said that many schemes were under execution in south Punjab for improvement of parks, provision of clean drinking water and sewerage system.

Earlier, Xen Layyah gave a detailed briefing to the secretary on the ongoing schemes.