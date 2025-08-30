Secretary housing visits Lodhran, gets briefing on flood situation

(@FahadShabbir)

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Secretary Housing and Urban Development South Punjab and Director General MDA Multan Rana Saleem Ahmed Khan visited Lodhran on Saturday to monitor the flood situation in River Sutlej.

He met Deputy Commissioner Dr Lubna Nazir for a comprehensive briefing on the flood situation. The team then visited the flood-hit areas along the river, including the villages of Jagir Hoda, Adam Wahan, and Gagan Hatta, advising residents to move to relief camps and safer locations.

Rana Saleem also inspected the flood relief camps set up at Commerce College and Boys Degree College. Expressing satisfaction with the available facilities, he instructed officials to ensure an uninterrupted supply of drinking water, electricity, and fans.

Additionally, he emphasized the importance of providing sufficient fodder for animals affected by the floods.

In his visit, Rana Saleem highlighted the need for a thorough assessment of damage to homes and crops, urging relevant authorities to also evaluate the loss of agricultural resources. He reiterated the importance of enforcing Section 144 to prevent bathing in the river.

Rana Saleem visited the District Headquarters hospital to ensure the availability of snakebite vaccine. Furthermore, he instructed the Livestock department to complete vaccination drive for animals to protect them from diseases.