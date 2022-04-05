UrduPoint.com

Secretary Housing Visits Ramzan Bazaar

Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2022 | 11:21 PM

Secretary Housing visits Ramzan Bazaar

Special Secretary Housing Punjab Ahmed Mustajab Tuesday visited Ramzan Bazaar set up at Double road and reviewed the quality and prices of food items

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Special Secretary Housing Punjab Ahmed Mustajab Tuesday visited Ramzan Bazaar set up at Double road and reviewed the quality and prices of food items.

He visited all the stalls and inquired the buyers about the usefulness of Ramzan bazaars.

Ahmed Mustajab said that Ramadan Bazaar was a test for administrative officers so that the facilities provided by the Punjab government could reach the commoner.

He said that strict action should be taken against those who were over-charging citizens in Ramazan bazaars, and the stalls of such persons should be cancelled immediately.

The Special Secretary of Housing expressed satisfaction over the cleanliness arrangements in the bazaar.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Capt (retd) Qasim Ijaz also accompanied the secretary.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Punjab Road All Ramadan Housing

Recent Stories

Rashid eager to learn from Younis

Rashid eager to learn from Younis

19 seconds ago
 Opposition has no guts compete with Imran Khan: AJ ..

Opposition has no guts compete with Imran Khan: AJK PM

20 seconds ago
 China Envoy to UN on AUKUS Hypersonic Plans: State ..

China Envoy to UN on AUKUS Hypersonic Plans: States Must Avoid Another Ukraine-L ..

22 seconds ago
 64 head constables promoted as ASI

64 head constables promoted as ASI

25 seconds ago
 US Deployed Cyber Force in Ukraine Since Fall to C ..

US Deployed Cyber Force in Ukraine Since Fall to Combat Russian Moves - NSA Chie ..

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan team to participate in Asian Cycling C'sh ..

Pakistan team to participate in Asian Cycling C'ship

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.