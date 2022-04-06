UrduPoint.com

Secretary Housing Visits Ramzan Bazaar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2022 | 12:35 AM

Secretary Housing visits Ramzan Bazaar

Special Secretary Housing Punjab Ahmed Mustajab Tuesday visited Ramzan Bazaar set up at Double road and reviewed the quality and prices of food items

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Special Secretary Housing Punjab Ahmed Mustajab Tuesday visited Ramzan Bazaar set up at Double road and reviewed the quality and prices of food items.

He visited all the stalls and inquired the buyers about the usefulness of Ramzan bazaars.

Ahmed Mustajab said that Ramadan Bazaar was a test for administrative officers so that the facilities provided by the Punjab government could reach the commoner.

He said that strict action should be taken against those who were over-charging citizens in Ramazan bazaars, and the stalls of such persons should be cancelled immediately.

The Special Secretary of Housing expressed satisfaction over the cleanliness arrangements in the bazaar.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Capt (retd) Qasim Ijaz also accompanied the secretary.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Punjab Road All Ramadan Housing

Recent Stories

Opposition should face elections with courage: Dr ..

Opposition should face elections with courage: Dr Yasmin Rashid

26 minutes ago
 US Sanctions Russia's Garantex Virtual Currency Ex ..

US Sanctions Russia's Garantex Virtual Currency Exchange, Hydra Market - Treasur ..

2 hours ago
 China's UN Envoy Urges All Parties to Check Facts ..

China's UN Envoy Urges All Parties to Check Facts on Bucha, Avoid Unfounded Accu ..

2 hours ago
 AJK PM inquires after health ex-president Sardar A ..

AJK PM inquires after health ex-president Sardar Anwar

2 hours ago
 Rashid eager to learn from Younis

Rashid eager to learn from Younis

2 hours ago
 Opposition has no guts compete with Imran Khan: AJ ..

Opposition has no guts compete with Imran Khan: AJK PM

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.