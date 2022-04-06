Secretary Housing visits Ramzan Bazaar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Special Secretary Housing Punjab Ahmed Mustajab Tuesday visited Ramzan Bazaar set up at Double road and reviewed the quality and prices of food items

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Special Secretary Housing Punjab Ahmed Mustajab Tuesday visited Ramzan Bazaar set up at Double road and reviewed the quality and prices of food items.

He visited all the stalls and inquired the buyers about the usefulness of Ramzan bazaars.

Ahmed Mustajab said that Ramadan Bazaar was a test for administrative officers so that the facilities provided by the Punjab government could reach the commoner.

He said that strict action should be taken against those who were over-charging citizens in Ramazan bazaars, and the stalls of such persons should be cancelled immediately.

The Special Secretary of Housing expressed satisfaction over the cleanliness arrangements in the bazaar.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Capt (retd) Qasim Ijaz also accompanied the secretary.