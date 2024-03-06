Open Menu

Secretary Housing & Works Reviews Development Work Of G-14, F-14, F-15

Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2024 | 11:21 PM

Secretary Housing & Works reviews development work of G-14, F-14, F-15

Secretary Housing and Works Shahzad Khan Bangash and Director General of the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) Captain (R) Zafar Iqbal on Wednesday reviewed the development works of Sector G-14 Markaz and Sector F-14 and F-15, and planted commemorative saplings in Sector G-14 Markaz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Secretary Housing and Works Shahzad Khan Bangash and Director General of the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) Captain (R) Zafar Iqbal on Wednesday reviewed the development works of Sector G-14 Markaz and Sector F-14 and F-15, and planted commemorative saplings in Sector G-14 Markaz.

Director General Housing Authority Captain Retd Zafar Iqbal and Chief Engineer Imtiaz ul Haq Khattak briefed about the infrastructure of the projects.

On this occasion, the project directors informed the Secretary Housing and Works about the current position of the sectors.

Bangash appreciated the efforts of Director General FGEHA in Sector G-14 Markaz and Sector F-14/F-15 of the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority.

He also advised the officers to complete the projects as soon as possible and provide all facilities to the allottees and investors.

Related Topics

All Government Housing

Recent Stories

Ship 'struck' off Yemen abandoned amid rescue oper ..

Ship 'struck' off Yemen abandoned amid rescue operation: UK agency

5 minutes ago
 AJK Apex Committee suggests measures to ensure imp ..

AJK Apex Committee suggests measures to ensure implementation of revised NAP in ..

5 minutes ago
 Russia must be defeated in court too, says Ukraine ..

Russia must be defeated in court too, says Ukraine chief prosecutor

3 minutes ago
 Trump, Biden storm towards rematch as Haley drops ..

Trump, Biden storm towards rematch as Haley drops out

3 minutes ago
 PPP Ex-VP Hyderabad Amanullah Siyal passes away

PPP Ex-VP Hyderabad Amanullah Siyal passes away

3 minutes ago
 IG Punjab takes notice of two brothers' killing

IG Punjab takes notice of two brothers' killing

3 minutes ago
Key takeaways from the UK budget

Key takeaways from the UK budget

10 minutes ago
 Aawaz Il celebrates achievements of community enga ..

Aawaz Il celebrates achievements of community engagement with experience sharing ..

10 minutes ago
 Inquiry ordered after child dies in mother's womb ..

Inquiry ordered after child dies in mother's womb at hospital

10 minutes ago
 US stocks rise on rate hopes as gold hits record h ..

US stocks rise on rate hopes as gold hits record high

17 minutes ago
 IHC admits petition against PCB chairman's appoint ..

IHC admits petition against PCB chairman's appointment

17 minutes ago
 Egypt secures $5 bn additional loan from IMF as po ..

Egypt secures $5 bn additional loan from IMF as pound plunges

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan