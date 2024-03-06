Secretary Housing & Works Reviews Development Work Of G-14, F-14, F-15
Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2024 | 11:21 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Secretary Housing and Works Shahzad Khan Bangash and Director General of the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) Captain (R) Zafar Iqbal on Wednesday reviewed the development works of Sector G-14 Markaz and Sector F-14 and F-15, and planted commemorative saplings in Sector G-14 Markaz.
Director General Housing Authority Captain Retd Zafar Iqbal and Chief Engineer Imtiaz ul Haq Khattak briefed about the infrastructure of the projects.
On this occasion, the project directors informed the Secretary Housing and Works about the current position of the sectors.
Bangash appreciated the efforts of Director General FGEHA in Sector G-14 Markaz and Sector F-14/F-15 of the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority.
He also advised the officers to complete the projects as soon as possible and provide all facilities to the allottees and investors.
