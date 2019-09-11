Secretary HSATI announces elections of office bearers

The Secretary Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry (HSATI) Wednesday announced the procedure of the elections of HSATI office bearers for the year 2019-2020

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :The Secretary Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry (HSATI) Wednesday announced the procedure of the elections of HSATI office bearers for the year 2019-2020.

The secretary, who is also acting as returning officer, informed that the election committee has started receiving nomination papers for election of nine seats of the executive committee which will be vacated after retirement of existing members.

Out of 15 members of the executive committee, nine members namely Shuja Razzaq Memon, Umer Tariq, Muhammad Farooq Sheikhani, Muhammad Shoaib, Mian Farooq Ahmed, Shahiduddin Tuglaq, Ziauddin Qureshi, Muhammad Masoom Khan and Pehlaj Rai will retire on September 30, 2019, he informed.

He informed that the election committee has fixed September 17, 2019 as the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers and after that, announcement of successful candidates on these vacant seats of the executive committee will be announced on September 21,2019. After completion of format, the members executive committee will elect the Chairman, Senior Vice Chairman and Vice Chairman of Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry for the year 2019-2020, he informed.