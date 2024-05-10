Open Menu

Secretary Human Rights Dept Calls For Setting Up District Level Offices

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2024 | 09:19 PM

Secretary Human Rights Dept calls for setting up district level offices

Secretary Sindh Human Rights Department Tehseen Fatima has said the role of police and district administration is pivotal for implementing human rights and creating awareness among the people about such rights

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Secretary Sindh Human Rights Department Tehseen Fatima has said the role of police and district administration is pivotal for implementing human rights and creating awareness among the people about such rights.

She said this while chairing a meeting at Shahbaz Hall of Shahbaz Building here on Friday.

She said that the meeting discussed the rights issues, the procedure for registering complaints and the plan of setting up the department's offices at the district level.

The Secretary underlined the need to curb child labour in addition to harassment of women and rape cases to protect the rights of the citizens and to improve the country's global image.

The Commissioner Hyderabad Division Ahsan Ali Qureshi directed all the Deputy Commissioners to set up district-based offices and take steps to address the issues about human rights violations.

During the meeting, all the DCs of 9 districts of the Hyderabad division were briefed about the state of human rights in their respective districts and assured that the department's district chapters would be established soon.

The SSPs of many districts of the Hyderabad division attended the meeting through a video link.

Related Topics

Sindh Police Hyderabad Women All Labour

Recent Stories

Housing Ministry prioritizes transparency in provi ..

Housing Ministry prioritizes transparency in providing accommodation to federal ..

4 minutes ago
 NGO donates wheelchairs to enhance accessibility & ..

NGO donates wheelchairs to enhance accessibility & mobility for patients

6 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif launches ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif launches expanded health service progr ..

6 minutes ago
 Minister highlights major health projects launched ..

Minister highlights major health projects launched by CM Maryam

6 minutes ago
 Mongolian envoy for boosting bilateral economic ti ..

Mongolian envoy for boosting bilateral economic ties

3 minutes ago
 GKMC achieves hundred percent results in MBBS exam ..

GKMC achieves hundred percent results in MBBS examination

6 minutes ago
Vaccination play effective role to prevent the spr ..

Vaccination play effective role to prevent the spread of typhoid: Rashid Khan

10 minutes ago
 Drive lunched to educate on proper household waste ..

Drive lunched to educate on proper household waste disposal

10 minutes ago
 PFA destroys 300kg of dead chicken

PFA destroys 300kg of dead chicken

6 minutes ago
 Sindh Govt committed to clean the environment of K ..

Sindh Govt committed to clean the environment of Karachi: Mayor Karachi

6 minutes ago
 Langov annoyed over law and order in Balochsitan

Langov annoyed over law and order in Balochsitan

6 minutes ago
 Plan being implemented to increase soybean cultiva ..

Plan being implemented to increase soybean cultivation: Punjab Agriculture Minis ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan