Secretary Human Rights Dept Calls For Setting Up District Level Offices
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2024 | 09:19 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Secretary Sindh Human Rights Department Tehseen Fatima has said the role of police and district administration is pivotal for implementing human rights and creating awareness among the people about such rights.
She said this while chairing a meeting at Shahbaz Hall of Shahbaz Building here on Friday.
She said that the meeting discussed the rights issues, the procedure for registering complaints and the plan of setting up the department's offices at the district level.
The Secretary underlined the need to curb child labour in addition to harassment of women and rape cases to protect the rights of the citizens and to improve the country's global image.
The Commissioner Hyderabad Division Ahsan Ali Qureshi directed all the Deputy Commissioners to set up district-based offices and take steps to address the issues about human rights violations.
During the meeting, all the DCs of 9 districts of the Hyderabad division were briefed about the state of human rights in their respective districts and assured that the department's district chapters would be established soon.
The SSPs of many districts of the Hyderabad division attended the meeting through a video link.
