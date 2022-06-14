Secretary I&B attends 75th Diamond Jubilee celebrations at Radio Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Shahera Shahid on Monday attended a ceremony to pay tribute to the legendary singers of the country on 75th Diamond Jubilee Celebrations of Pakistan at Radio Pakistan Headquarters here.

In her brief comments on the occasion, she appreciated the organizers of the event and said Radio Pakistan management has organized such a beautiful program and expressed hope that such programs would also be organized in future.

Earlier, Station Director Radio Pakistan Manzoor Kamran in his welcome address expressed gratitude to all the guests for gracing the occasion.

He also paid a glowing tribute the legendary singers who represented the Pakistan all over the world and said they are pride of the country.

Later, famous singer of the country, Ghulam Abbas performed famous songs of the legendary singer Mehdi Hassan which were enjoyed by the audience.

Famous cricketers Tauseef Ahmed and Shoaib Muhammad, former Olympian Islahuddin Siddiqui and large number of audience attended the ceremony.