Secretary IBCC gets 3 years extension

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Keeping in view of the performance as Secretary Inter board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC), Prof Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah is given a three-year extension and will continue to serve the nation.

According to a press release issued here on Friday, Prof Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah was appointed as Secretary IBCC in October 2020.

During his tenure of two years, he worked to improve the internal systems and standards of IBCC and got it ISO 9001:2015 certified, which is an international standard to demonstrate the ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and regulatory requirements.

This changed whole working environment of the institution in very positive manner.

He worked on the digitization of the organization and introduced the process of attestation & equivalence thus setting the organization on modern pathways.

In addition to this, he introduced the E-Office system at IBCC secretariat to ensure efficiency, transparency, and accountability while making the environment paperless and reducing the chances of human errors.

On his extension, Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan, Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani personally visited IBCC Secretariat to congratulate Prof Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah.

Also, Secretary Services Government of Sindh, Salim Rajpoot, Secretary Boards & Universities Government of Sindh, Mureed Rahimoon, Vice Chancellor National Skills University Professor Dr. Muhammad Mukhtar, Chairperson (PEIRA) Miss. Zia Batul, Managing Director National Book Foundation congratulated him.

Dr. Raja Mazhar Hameed, CEO Aga Khan Board Dr. Shahzad Jeeva, Chairman Hyderabad Board, Chairman Mirpur Khas Board, Azam Habib, National Coordinator Inter University Consortium Muhammad Murtaza Noor, Officials of Ministry of Federal education & Education Professional Training and other dignitaries congratulated him and expressed their belief that Dr. Malah would continue his services for betterment of the organization and facilitation for public.