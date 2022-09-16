Secretary IBCC helps one container of food items for flood affectees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :Secretary, Inter board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC), Islamabad Prof Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah, on behalf of Federal Minister education Rana Tanveer Hussain handed over the one Container of food Items and other material for the Flood Relief Camp of Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur to Prof. Dr. Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto, Vice Chancellor.

On this occasion, Prof Dr appreciated the generous efforts and good will gesture of Tanveer Hussain and Prof Dr Mallah for providing relief material to Shah Abdul Latif University.

He said Sindh has ravaged by the rain floods especially the Khairpur District has been damaged badly. He said this relief consignment would be distributed among the flood affected people.

Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah said, "We are committed to provide relief to flood affected people across the country because rain flood has created havoc for the rural areas of the country." The patronage of Federal Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain is highly commendable for the relief of flood victims.

Prof. Dr. Taj Muhammad Lashari, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences and Convener Flood Relief Committee (FRC), Prof. Dr. Minhoon Khan Laghari, Advisor to Vice Chancellor on Academics, Mureed Hussain Ibupoto, Registrar, Prof. Dr. Farman Ali Mangi, Dr. Liaquat Ali Chandio, Feroze Ali Phulpoto, Farhan Latif Memon, Rajib Ali Chandio, Ali Raza Lashari, Akhlaque Larik, Member FRC, Mushtaque Ali Khaskheli, Chief Security Officer and Zohaib Memon, Secretary to Vice Chancellor were present.