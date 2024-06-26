Open Menu

Secretary IBCC Lauds Pak-Turk U-16 Girls Hockey Series

Muhammad Irfan Published June 26, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Secretary IBCC lauds Pak-Turk U-16 girls hockey series

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Dr. Ghulam Ali Malah, Executive Director of the Inter Boards Coordination Commission (IBCC) Islamabad, recently concluded a successful visit to Turkey, where he participated in a thrilling three-match series between Pakistan’s Inter Boards Sports hockey team and the Turkish U-16 National Hockey Team.

The series, organized by the Turkish National Hockey Federation, showcased exceptional talent and sportsmanship from both teams, said a press release on Wednesday.

The first match saw a spirited performance from the Turkish girls team, who emerged victorious with a 2-1 win. Captain Shanze scored the sole goal for the Pakistan Inter Boards Sports hockey team. In the second match, Pakistan’s team displayed remarkable skill and resilience, securing a 1-0 victory with a decisive goal by Sawira.

The series culminated in a highly competitive third match, where the Turkish team clinched the series by winning 3-2. Sabah and Taiba each scored a goal for the Pakistan team, highlighting their determination and teamwork.

Dr. Malah, addressing the closing ceremony, praised the efforts and dedication of the young athletes from both countries. He emphasized the importance of international competitions in cultivating healthy bodies and minds, as well as promoting global friendship.

"The young girls from both countries have shown exceptional skill, determination, and teamwork, making this tournament a resounding success," he stated.

He also acknowledged the initiative of the Federal Ministry of education for encouraging such programs, which are crucial for empowering young women in sports, nurturing healthy competition, and building international relations.

The event was a testament to the power of sports in bridging cultural divides and strengthening ties between nations.

Dr. Malah expressed his gratitude to the Turkish National Hockey Federation for their excellent organization and hospitality, and he looked forward to future collaborations that will continue to empower and inspire young athletes.

