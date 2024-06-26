Secretary IBCC Lauds Pak-Turk U-16 Girls Hockey Series
Muhammad Irfan Published June 26, 2024 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Dr. Ghulam Ali Malah, Executive Director of the Inter Boards Coordination Commission (IBCC) Islamabad, recently concluded a successful visit to Turkey, where he participated in a thrilling three-match series between Pakistan’s Inter Boards Sports hockey team and the Turkish U-16 National Hockey Team.
The series, organized by the Turkish National Hockey Federation, showcased exceptional talent and sportsmanship from both teams, said a press release on Wednesday.
The first match saw a spirited performance from the Turkish girls team, who emerged victorious with a 2-1 win. Captain Shanze scored the sole goal for the Pakistan Inter Boards Sports hockey team. In the second match, Pakistan’s team displayed remarkable skill and resilience, securing a 1-0 victory with a decisive goal by Sawira.
The series culminated in a highly competitive third match, where the Turkish team clinched the series by winning 3-2. Sabah and Taiba each scored a goal for the Pakistan team, highlighting their determination and teamwork.
Dr. Malah, addressing the closing ceremony, praised the efforts and dedication of the young athletes from both countries. He emphasized the importance of international competitions in cultivating healthy bodies and minds, as well as promoting global friendship.
"The young girls from both countries have shown exceptional skill, determination, and teamwork, making this tournament a resounding success," he stated.
He also acknowledged the initiative of the Federal Ministry of education for encouraging such programs, which are crucial for empowering young women in sports, nurturing healthy competition, and building international relations.
The event was a testament to the power of sports in bridging cultural divides and strengthening ties between nations.
Dr. Malah expressed his gratitude to the Turkish National Hockey Federation for their excellent organization and hospitality, and he looked forward to future collaborations that will continue to empower and inspire young athletes.
Recent Stories
Babar, Rizwan slip one spot each in ICC T20 Batting rankings
Technology is trending towards sustainability, and TECNO Pakistan is leading the ..
Indian funding TTP, BLA for terrorism inside Pakistan: Balochistan Home Minister
Realme Announces the Launch of realme 12 and realme 12+ 5G in Pakistan
IHC orders removal of Zartaj Gul’s name from ECL
Women's camp for Asia Cup starts in Karachi
FIFA uses Arif Lohar’s song “Aa” to mark birth of Lionel Messi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 June 2024
Tarana at UN: Spotlight on Women’s suffering in Kashmir conflict
Weather update: Pakistan to witness decrease in heatwave
Punjab cabinet approves landmark Sikh Marriage rules, major policy initiatives
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM invites opposition to hold dialogue for country's betterment21 seconds ago
-
Special teams formed to investigate Badaber incident27 seconds ago
-
RDA seals 27 commercial properties on Fateh Jang Road42 seconds ago
-
DC urges Ulema to play role in promoting interfaith harmony11 minutes ago
-
In-charge Federal Ombudsman holds open court21 minutes ago
-
Wasa launches special recovery campaign21 minutes ago
-
Ulema urged to play their role for peace in Muharram21 minutes ago
-
Three arrested,hashish recovered30 minutes ago
-
Governor reaffirms to encourage women entrepreneurs of KP30 minutes ago
-
One killed, three injured in firing incident31 minutes ago
-
Nine injured in rickshaw-motorbike collision41 minutes ago
-
Former UC chairman killed in Bhalwal41 minutes ago