Secretary Inaugurates CECD At Sandman Provincial Hospital Quetta
Umer Jamshaid Published September 21, 2024 | 08:50 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Secretary Health Balochistan Muhammad Saleh Baloch formally inaugurated the Center of Excellence Child Development (CECD) at Sandman Provincial Hospital with the support of UNICEF.
In the opening ceremony, Director General Health Services Balochistan Dr Amin Mandukhail, UNICEF Chief Dr Maryam Darwish, UNICEF Nutrition Chief Antony Grama, MS Sandman Provincial Hospital Dr Ishaq Panizai, Director Nutrition Program Balochistan Dr Naeemullah Zirkoon, Deputy Director Balochistan Nutrition Directorate Dr Owais Tareen, UNICEF, ECD Manager Dr Sabah Shuja, UNICEF, Dr Yasmeen, UNICEF, Dr Humayoon Amiri, UNICEF Health Expert Dr Amir Akram and UNICEF Nutrition Expert Syed Tahir Agha, Staff Officer to Secretary Health Shabir Ahmed Shahwani and others were also present on the occasion.
In the opening ceremony, all the participants will be given a tour of all the departments of the Center of Excellence.
These bodies will be available under one roof for child IMCI, early childhood development, child nutrition program, birth registration, and immunization program for children against various diseases.
Secretary Health Balochistan and other participants appreciated this effort of UNICEF and decided to continue the program.
Addressing at the ceremony, Health Secretary Saleh Muhammad Baloch said that today children are facing malnutrition all over the world and after Africa, Pakistan, especially Balochistan has the highest number of children suffering from malnutrition.
He said that malnourished children are more likely to become paralyzed saying that with the cooperation of UNICEF and other international organizations, all measures are being taken to control the malnutrition of children in Balochistan so that our future architects could build a healthy society.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares
Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat
Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur
London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery
PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades
PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence in October
Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in Multan
Special reforms are underway to further improve the capacity of TEVTA institutio ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man kills son, daughter-in-law21 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, China strengthen energy partnership at Silk Route Expo30 minutes ago
-
Distt admin launches fumigation against dengue to prevent disease30 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Study Center organizes seminar, camp for thalassemia30 minutes ago
-
Health Advisor KP crackdowns against spurious drugs31 minutes ago
-
CTD arrests five suspects in 65 IBOs across Punjab40 minutes ago
-
India-sponsored sham elections in IIOJK not substitute for right of self-determination: AJK PM40 minutes ago
-
Police performance targets reviewed40 minutes ago
-
DC asks officials to remove encroachment, inspect LGP shops on daily basis41 minutes ago
-
IG releases Rs1.55 mln for medical expenses of police personnel41 minutes ago
-
Peace establishment, protection of every citizen task of state: CM Bugti41 minutes ago
-
98th birth anniversary of Madam Noor Jehan observed41 minutes ago