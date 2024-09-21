Secretary inaugurates CECD at Sandman Provincial Hospital Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Secretary Health Balochistan Muhammad Saleh Baloch formally inaugurated the Center of Excellence Child Development (CECD) at Sandman Provincial Hospital with the support of UNICEF.

In the opening ceremony, Director General Health Services Balochistan Dr Amin Mandukhail, UNICEF Chief Dr Maryam Darwish, UNICEF Nutrition Chief Antony Grama, MS Sandman Provincial Hospital Dr Ishaq Panizai, Director Nutrition Program Balochistan Dr Naeemullah Zirkoon, Deputy Director Balochistan Nutrition Directorate Dr Owais Tareen, UNICEF, ECD Manager Dr Sabah Shuja, UNICEF, Dr Yasmeen, UNICEF, Dr Humayoon Amiri, UNICEF Health Expert Dr Amir Akram and UNICEF Nutrition Expert Syed Tahir Agha, Staff Officer to Secretary Health Shabir Ahmed Shahwani and others were also present on the occasion.

In the opening ceremony, all the participants will be given a tour of all the departments of the Center of Excellence.

These bodies will be available under one roof for child IMCI, early childhood development, child nutrition program, birth registration, and immunization program for children against various diseases.

Secretary Health Balochistan and other participants appreciated this effort of UNICEF and decided to continue the program.

Addressing at the ceremony, Health Secretary Saleh Muhammad Baloch said that today children are facing malnutrition all over the world and after Africa, Pakistan, especially Balochistan has the highest number of children suffering from malnutrition.

He said that malnourished children are more likely to become paralyzed saying that with the cooperation of UNICEF and other international organizations, all measures are being taken to control the malnutrition of children in Balochistan so that our future architects could build a healthy society.