Secretary Industries and Commerce Ehsan Bhutta industries visits Girls Training College

Secretary Industries and Commerce Ehsan Bhutta visited the Government Girls Training College, Jain Mandir, here on Friday and reviewed the teaching process in various departments of the college

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Secretary Industries and Commerce Ehsan Bhutta visited the Government Girls Training College, Jain Mandir, here on Friday and reviewed the teaching process in various departments of the college.

Appreciating the hard work and efforts of the teaching staff in providing technical education to students, the secretary ordered for proper maintenance of the building and improving cleaning system at the college building.

He said that more than 400 institutions of TEVTA were engaged in the promotion of technical education in Punjab, and the courses had been aligned with the contemporary requirement.

College Principal Uzma Nadia informed the secretary industries about the educational activities of the institution.