UrduPoint.com

Secretary Industries And Skill Development Ehsan Bhutta Industries Visits PBTE

Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2023 | 09:30 PM

Secretary Industries and Skill Development Ehsan Bhutta Industries visits PBTE

Secretary Industries and Skill Development Ehsan Bhutta visited the head office of Punjab Board of Technical Education(PBTE) at Iqbal Town Lahore, here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Secretary Industries and Skill Development Ehsan Bhutta visited the head office of Punjab Board of Technical education(PBTE) at Iqbal Town Lahore, here on Friday.

He was briefed by Chairman Nazir Niazi and other officers regarding the working of the institution.

The PBTE is responsible for taking exams and giving certificates to around 90,000 students every year who take Diploma in Associate Engineering and other courses of TEVTA, Commerce and private affiliated institutions.

The secretary visited all offices including administration branch, secrecy, examination branch, one window/ complaint branch, wash rooms etc and checked security arrangements.

He also emphasised on cleanliness of wash rooms.

The chairman board requested for provision of land for constructing hall for paper checking as 257 employees of the board have very less space available. On this request the secretary asked CEO TEVTA and chairman to identify land in any TEVTA institute for the purpose.

The secretary also planted a plant during a tree plantation campaign.

Related Topics

Lahore Education Punjab Commerce All

Recent Stories

Air Companies Owe UK Passengers Almost $5.5Mln in ..

Air Companies Owe UK Passengers Almost $5.5Mln in Unpaid Compensations - Consume ..

6 minutes ago
 WHO Chief Chides China for Not Sharing Data on COV ..

WHO Chief Chides China for Not Sharing Data on COVID-19 Origin, Calls for Transp ..

6 minutes ago
 Belarus jails top news site managers for 12 years

Belarus jails top news site managers for 12 years

6 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Mugharraq Port in Al ..

33 minutes ago
 ICC's Decision on Putin's 'Arrest' Has No Importan ..

ICC's Decision on Putin's 'Arrest' Has No Importance for Russia - Russian Foreig ..

4 minutes ago
 National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam G ..

National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup 2023: BN, MP/Newage in ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.