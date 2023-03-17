Secretary Industries and Skill Development Ehsan Bhutta Industries visits PBTE

Secretary Industries and Skill Development Ehsan Bhutta visited the head office of Punjab Board of Technical Education(PBTE) at Iqbal Town Lahore, here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Secretary Industries and Skill Development Ehsan Bhutta visited the head office of Punjab Board of Technical education(PBTE) at Iqbal Town Lahore, here on Friday.

He was briefed by Chairman Nazir Niazi and other officers regarding the working of the institution.

The PBTE is responsible for taking exams and giving certificates to around 90,000 students every year who take Diploma in Associate Engineering and other courses of TEVTA, Commerce and private affiliated institutions.

The secretary visited all offices including administration branch, secrecy, examination branch, one window/ complaint branch, wash rooms etc and checked security arrangements.

He also emphasised on cleanliness of wash rooms.

The chairman board requested for provision of land for constructing hall for paper checking as 257 employees of the board have very less space available. On this request the secretary asked CEO TEVTA and chairman to identify land in any TEVTA institute for the purpose.

The secretary also planted a plant during a tree plantation campaign.