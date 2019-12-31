Secretary Industries assures to resolve all issues of small traders

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :The Secretary Industries Sindh Naseemul Ghani Sahito on Tuesday assured that small chamber would be given representation in the governing body of Sindh Small Industries and possession of their plots on allotted 300 acres land would soon be handed over to them.

This he said while addressing the business community here at the conference hall of HCSTSI.

The Secretary Industries said he was fully aware of the problems faced by the industrialists of Hyderabad and arrangements would be made to provide them sufficient quantity of water and other required facilities.

Naseemul Ghani invited the president HCSTSI to visit his office at Karachi for further discussing the matters related to small traders and Industrialists.

Hyderabad is my own city where I had spent my childhood, he said and assured that after meeting with WASA authorities water plant would be made functional.

The president HCSTSI Doulat Ram Lohana briefed the Secretary about problems being faced by small traders and Industrialists and demanded to provide basic facilities to 350 small industries working in the city.

While elaborating the issues, Lohana said more water should be provided to small traders and industrialists from irrigation system for running of their industries, adding that possession of allotted plots in SITE Extension II should also be handed over to the allottees.

He said government had increased rental fees of Sindh Small Industry's plot from Rs 10 to Rs 50 per square yard which should be streamlined.

Muhammad Shahid Qaimkhani and Chairman SITE Association Aamir Shahab also briefed the secretary about issues faced by the traders and industrialists.

The senior vice president HCSTSI Moeez Abass, Vice president Muhammad Yaseen Khilji, Muhammad Akram Ansari, Salimuddin Qureshi, SITE Engineer Ahmed Mian Soomro and others were also present on the occasion.