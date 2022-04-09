UrduPoint.com

Secretary Industries KP Visits Ramadan Sasta Bazaars In Tank

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 09, 2022 | 02:59 PM

Secretary Industries KP visits Ramadan Sasta Bazaars in Tank

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2022 ) ::Secretary Industries Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Zulfiqar Ali Shah Saturday inspected the Ramadan Sasta Bazaar at Dabra and Irfan Shaheed Park for checking quality of the food items.

During his visit, he also listened to public grievances and issued instructions for resolving problems being faced by them.

Deputy Commissioner Tank Arshad Qayyum Burki, Assistant Commissioner Aminullah, Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Yousuf, Additional Assistant Commissioner Shaukat Iqbal, District Food Controller and Tehsil Municipal Officer were also present.

Secretary Industries Zulfiqar Ali Shah while talking to media persons said that giving relief to the people is priority of the provincial government and visits to all districts are underway in this regard.

He said that there would be more or less shortage in every district but the district administration was constantly trying to take the best possible steps to provide maximum relief to the people.

He further said that the establishment of cheap bazaars during Ramadan is also a link in the same chain so as to ensure the supply of discounted and quality items from the bazaar to the people at one place during the Holy month and in this regard district administrations of all districts and the concerned departments are continuously monitoring the Ramadan cheap bazaars so the people should get maximum benefit from this initiative of the government.

