UrduPoint.com

Secretary Industries Punjab Visits GCT Women

Umer Jamshaid Published June 07, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Secretary Industries Punjab visits GCT Women

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Secretary Industries, Commerce, Investment and Skill Development Punjab Ehsan Bhutta Wednesday paid a surprise visit to the Government College of Technology for Women and inspected various projects of the students.

Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa, Regional Director TEVTA Muhammad Asad Khan, Principal Samira Saleha, and Deputy Director Industries Zubair Abbasi were present on the occasion.

The students briefed the Secretary about their handicrafts and calligraphic projects.

The secretary industries inspected the computer lab, sewing lab, cooking section, baking section, and conference room of Women Government College of Technology.

The principal told that the students were also getting diplomas in dress design and dressmaking from the institution.

Secretary Industries said that school and college students will be taught various skills under the summer skill camp so that they can get employment.

He planted a sapling in the college premises.

Related Topics

Technology Punjab Visit Women Commerce From Government Employment

Recent Stories

Putin Tells Erdogan That Kiev Uses Terrorist Metho ..

Putin Tells Erdogan That Kiev Uses Terrorist Methods of Sabotage in Russia - Kre ..

2 minutes ago
 Naveed Qamar attends commonwealth trade ministers' ..

Naveed Qamar attends commonwealth trade ministers' meeting, advocates equitable ..

2 minutes ago
 Performance of Price Control Magistrates evaluated ..

Performance of Price Control Magistrates evaluated in meeting

2 minutes ago
 IFA, UNFAO hold walk to raise awareness on 'World ..

IFA, UNFAO hold walk to raise awareness on 'World Food Safety Day'

2 minutes ago
 280 challan tickets issued over one way rule viola ..

280 challan tickets issued over one way rule violation

2 minutes ago
 Faisalabad Medical College (FMC) delegation to vis ..

Faisalabad Medical College (FMC) delegation to visit GB from June 10

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.