Secretary Industries Punjab visits GCT Women

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Secretary Industries, Commerce, Investment and Skill Development Punjab Ehsan Bhutta Wednesday paid a surprise visit to the Government College of Technology for Women and inspected various projects of the students.

Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa, Regional Director TEVTA Muhammad Asad Khan, Principal Samira Saleha, and Deputy Director Industries Zubair Abbasi were present on the occasion.

The students briefed the Secretary about their handicrafts and calligraphic projects.

The secretary industries inspected the computer lab, sewing lab, cooking section, baking section, and conference room of Women Government College of Technology.

The principal told that the students were also getting diplomas in dress design and dressmaking from the institution.

Secretary Industries said that school and college students will be taught various skills under the summer skill camp so that they can get employment.

He planted a sapling in the college premises.