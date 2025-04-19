Secretary Industries Sindh visits SITE

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) Secretary Industries and Commerce Sindh Muhammad Yasin Shar Baloch visited the SITE Karachi to review pace of work on the development projects.

Managing Director (MD) SITE Arif Zaidi and other officers were also present on the occasion, a communique said on Saturday.

The Secretary Industries and Commerce Mohammad Yasin Shar Baloch also reviewed the roads and drainage system being constructed under PSDP schemes and directed to complete these projects on time.