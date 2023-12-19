Open Menu

Secretary Industries Visits Business Facilitation Center

Faizan Hashmi Published December 19, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Secretary Industries visits business facilitation center

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) Secretary Industries Punjab Ehsan Bhutta on Tuesday visited the building allocated

for establishment of a one-window business facilitation center at the Commissioner's

complex.

He said that after Lahore, steps were being taken to establish Business Facilitation Centers

in Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Multan, Rawalpindi and Sialkot.

He said the purpose of the center was to provide all services to traders under a roof.

Additional Commissioner Coordination Maswar Ahmad Khan Niazi and District Officer Industries

Muhammad Irfan were also present.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Business Punjab Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot All

Recent Stories

Explainer: New rules in President's Trophy Grade-I

Explainer: New rules in President's Trophy Grade-I

6 minutes ago
 Sanam challenges Maryam Nawaz to contest upcoming ..

Sanam challenges Maryam Nawaz to contest upcoming elections against her

10 minutes ago
 FreeFire: A Battle Royale Extravaganza

FreeFire: A Battle Royale Extravaganza

42 minutes ago
 Embracing Winter Comfort Haier Inverter Air Condit ..

Embracing Winter Comfort Haier Inverter Air Conditioners and the Hazards of Gas ..

54 minutes ago
 Usman Dar’s mother urges CJP to take notice of p ..

Usman Dar’s mother urges CJP to take notice of police raid at her home

2 hours ago
 At least 118 dead, several others injured in earth ..

At least 118 dead, several others injured in earthquake in Northwest China

3 hours ago
Army Chief, Commander CENTCOM discuss regional sec ..

Army Chief, Commander CENTCOM discuss regional security

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 December 2023

7 hours ago
 4 die, 17 injured in Hasilpur road mishap

4 die, 17 injured in Hasilpur road mishap

16 hours ago
 Pakistan committed to deepen ties with Norway: PM

Pakistan committed to deepen ties with Norway: PM

16 hours ago
 NCSW, PTA, GSMA establishes 'Action Coalition on W ..

NCSW, PTA, GSMA establishes 'Action Coalition on Women’s Digital Inclusion'

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan