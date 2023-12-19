Secretary Industries visits business facilitation center

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) Secretary Industries Punjab Ehsan Bhutta on Tuesday visited the building allocated

for establishment of a one-window business facilitation center at the Commissioner's

complex.

He said that after Lahore, steps were being taken to establish Business Facilitation Centers

in Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Multan, Rawalpindi and Sialkot.

He said the purpose of the center was to provide all services to traders under a roof.

Additional Commissioner Coordination Maswar Ahmad Khan Niazi and District Officer Industries

Muhammad Irfan were also present.