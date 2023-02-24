UrduPoint.com

Secretary Industries Visits Girls Training College

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2023 | 07:33 PM

Secretary industries visits Girls Training College

Secretary Industries and Commerce Ehsan Bhutta visited the Government Girls Training College, Jain Mandir, here on Friday and reviewed the teaching process in various departments of the college

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Secretary Industries and Commerce Ehsan Bhutta visited the Government Girls Training College, Jain Mandir, here on Friday and reviewed the teaching process in various departments of the college.

Appreciating the hard work and efforts of the teaching staff in providing technical education to students, the secretary ordered for proper maintenance of the building and improving cleaning system at the college building.

He said that more than 400 institutions of TEVTA were engaged in the promotion of technical education in Punjab, and the courses had been aligned with the contemporary requirement.

College Principal Uzma Nadia informed the secretary industries about the educational activities of the institution.

Related Topics

Education Punjab Commerce Government

Recent Stories

Preparations for 'Karachi Games 2023' in full swin ..

Preparations for 'Karachi Games 2023' in full swing

3 minutes ago
 EDGE launches upgraded Long Range Security Operati ..

EDGE launches upgraded Long Range Security Operations Vehicles at IDEX 2023

24 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Uzbekistan sign one-billion dollar trade ..

Pakistan, Uzbekistan sign one-billion dollar trade agreement

24 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 8: Islamabad United decide to bat firs aga ..

HBL PSL 8: Islamabad United decide to bat firs against Gladiators

30 minutes ago
 Fed's Key Inflation Gauge PCE up 5.4% in Year to J ..

Fed's Key Inflation Gauge PCE up 5.4% in Year to Jan, Underscoring Tough Inflati ..

22 minutes ago
 Sullivan Says US Fighter Jets for Ukraine a 'Quest ..

Sullivan Says US Fighter Jets for Ukraine a 'Question for Another Day'

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.