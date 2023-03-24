Secretary Industries visits PTUT e-Rozgar Centre

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Secretary Industries, Commerce, Invest & Skills Development Ehsan Bhutta paid a visit to the Punjab Tianjin University of Technology (PTUT), Lahore, to commend the university's efforts in establishing an e-Rozgar Centre.

He interacted with e-employment graduates, who briefed him on their training programme.

The e-Rozgar Centre, which is being established on a self-sustaining model under the direction of the Punjab governor, aims to guide and support unemployed individuals.

Secretary Bhutta emphasised the critical role that training centres play in equipping young people with contemporary knowledge, enabling them to contribute to the country's development. He praised the university administration for their efforts in operating the e-Rozgar Centre, emphasising the positive impact it would have on young people.