Secretary Industries Wants Strategy For Prevention Of Inflation Implemented

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 09, 2022 | 05:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Industries and Commerce Secretary Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi Thursday directed the officers concerned to strictly implemented the strategy formulated for prevention of inflation.

He issued these directions while presiding over a meeting here at the Civil Secretariat, in which it was decided to intensify the price control activities and strict action against illegal profiteers across the province.

The secretary said that the sale of essential commodities at fixed rates should be ensured and action should be taken against vendors who did not display the price list at prominent places. He said that there was no scope for negligence in discharge of duties, adding that action would be taken against officers who were not performing their duties diligently.

The secretary said that any complaint against price-hike registered on "Qeemat Punjab App" should be redressed on time and ensure the best facilities to consumers in model bazaars.

Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi said that ample availability of quality essential commodities should be ensured in markets and model bazaars and demand and supply in the markets should be monitored to curb inflation.

The director general industries and officers concerned also attended the meeting.

