Secretary Info directs to expedite construction work of Information offices

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Secretary Information, Sindh Abdul Rasheed Solangi Thursday directed the concerned officers of Sindh Building Department to complete the work of District Information offices without further delay.

He said this while in a meeting with the District Information officers of Hyderabad Division and concerned officers of Buildings Department to review the progress of construction work of District Information Offices under Annual Development Program at the office of Chief Engineer Buildings.

Director General Public Relations Ghulam-us-Saqlain, Chief Engineer Buildings Hyderabad Akhtar Hussain Dawach, Divisional Director Information Hyderabad Sawai Khan Chhalgari, Director Press Information Karachi Saleem Khan, Deputy Director Information Hyderabad Shehzad Shaikh, Deputy Director Sujawal Mir Alam Jokhio, Deputy Director Tando Allahyar Khalid Hussain Kamboh, Deputy Director Matiari Muhammad Sabir Kaka, Deputy Director Thatta Saeed Memon, Deputy Director Badin Muhammad Yaqoob, District Information Officer Dadu Abdul Latif Solangi and District Information Officer Jamshoro Alamgir Ranjhani attended the meeting.

The secretary information stressed upon expediting the pace of construction work of the District Information offices and ensure completion of these schemes before June 30.

He also directed to remove bottlenecks, if any, in the construction work of the offices.

He asked the Divisional Director Information to hold meeting fortnightly to check the progress of construction work of District Information Offices and also send him report in this regard.

Later, the secretary information during his visit to Divisional Directorate of Information Hyderabad directed the officers of Information Department to ensure publicity of Sindh Government's public welfare schemes through media so that people could get maximum benefits of them.

He also directed them to provide all possible facilities to journalists in performance of their professional duties.

On this occasion Divisional Director Information Sawai Khan Chhalgari apprised about the problems of delayed promotions of employees, shortage of staff in information offices of different districts, vehicles and other related issues on which Secretary Information assured to resolve these issues.