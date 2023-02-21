Secretary Info emphasizes students to learn foreign languages, technical education

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Secretary Information Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Arshad Khan Tuesday emphasized students to learn market-based technical education and foreign languages to get good opportunities in future.

Addressing a workshop at Mardan Board, he said that education was imperative to live a good life while skilled-based education provides multiple opportunities to youth.

He recalled that in past the people of this region were having command in traditional, scientific and technical education but unfortunately, after the 16th century it declined, and people started relying on the knowledge of others.

The Secretary pointed out that another hurdle in getting modern education was the language barrier as most of the students could not understand, speak, read and write the literature and research work in foreign languages.

Chairman board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Mardan Farid Ahmad Khattak and other speakers also spoke on the occasion.