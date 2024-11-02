Secretary Info, PIO offer condolences to APP Director Jabbar Zakria on the loss of his mother

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Federal Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Ambreen Jan and Principal Information Officer Mubasher Hassan on Saturday expressed their profound grief over the passing of Abdul Jabbar Zakria's mother, Director urdu News Service at the Associated Press of Pakistan.

Ambreen Jan extended her heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased. She conveyed her deep sorrow upon hearing the news, stating, "The void left by the loss of Abdul Jabbar Zakria's mother will never be filled."

Mubasher Hassan echoed her sentiments, expressing his shared sorrow with the bereaved family.

Both officials prayed for grant of eternal peace to the departed soul and strength for the family to endure this significant loss.

