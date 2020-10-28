UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Secretary Information Akbar Durrani Urges Muslims To Propagate Islamic Teachings Of Peace, Love

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 01:52 PM

Secretary Information Akbar Durrani urges Muslims to propagate Islamic teachings of peace, love

Secretary Information Akbar Durrani Wednesday said Islam was all about peace and love and Muslims should propagate teachings of their religion all around the world in its right spirit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Secretary Information Akbar Durrani Wednesday said islam was all about peace and love and Muslims should propagate teachings of their religion all around the world in its right spirit.

Speaking at a prize distribution ceremony of a Naat competition organized by Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) here, he said on the occasion of Rabiul Awal-the month of birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)-everyone should make a pledge to spread teachings of Islam.

He said the researcher and historian Michael Hart in his book "The Most Influential Man in History" put Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) at the top of his list of the hundred most influential persons.

He said Islam taught humanity, love and forgiveness.

"Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is the last prophet and we should spend life according to his teachings." He said the latest attack on Islam was launched by the President of France and Prime Minister Imran Khan protested against his remarks.

National Assembly and Senate passed resolutions against the remarks of the French President and blasphemy, he added.

Director General Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation Ambreen Jan congratulated the participants of the Naat competition.

She said issues of the world could be resolved by following the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

She said there was a need to promote values of tolerance, love, unity and brotherhood.

Secretary Islamic Ideology Council Hafiz Ikramul Haq said love of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was in everyone's heart.

He appreciated the contestants, judges and organizes of the programme for their wonderful effort and contribution.

Naat khawans from all the four provinces, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir took part in the event.

Contestants Hussain Haider, Muhammad Sabri, Fahd Naseem, Hafiza Mehak Batool, Rubab un Nisa, Babar Iftikhar, Fawad Ibrar, Attiya Kareem, Sameena Atiq, Noor Ayesha, Syed Hassan Ali Shah, Kanwal Ahsan, Misbah Ali and Hafiz Syed Muhammad Mughees were among the winners in different categories of the competition.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Attack Imran Khan Islamabad Senate Prime Minister World United Nations Blasphemy France Man Gilgit Baltistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir Muslim Event All From Top Unity Foods Limited Love

Recent Stories

Canada's COVID-19 death toll surpasses 10,000 leve ..

2 minutes ago

NCOC declares wearing face masks mandatory amid fe ..

21 minutes ago

ASEAN reaffirms solidarity amid natural disasters

2 minutes ago

Death toll from Typhoon Molave in Philippines rise ..

2 minutes ago

Cuban manufacturer says clinical trials of 2nd COV ..

2 minutes ago

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi calls for gu ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.