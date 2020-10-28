Secretary Information Akbar Durrani urges Muslims to propagate Islamic teachings of peace, love

Secretary Information Akbar Durrani Wednesday said Islam was all about peace and love and Muslims should propagate teachings of their religion all around the world in its right spirit

Speaking at a prize distribution ceremony of a Naat competition organized by Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) here, he said on the occasion of Rabiul Awal-the month of birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)-everyone should make a pledge to spread teachings of Islam.

He said the researcher and historian Michael Hart in his book "The Most Influential Man in History" put Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) at the top of his list of the hundred most influential persons.

He said Islam taught humanity, love and forgiveness.

"Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is the last prophet and we should spend life according to his teachings." He said the latest attack on Islam was launched by the President of France and Prime Minister Imran Khan protested against his remarks.

National Assembly and Senate passed resolutions against the remarks of the French President and blasphemy, he added.

Director General Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation Ambreen Jan congratulated the participants of the Naat competition.

She said issues of the world could be resolved by following the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

She said there was a need to promote values of tolerance, love, unity and brotherhood.

Secretary Islamic Ideology Council Hafiz Ikramul Haq said love of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was in everyone's heart.

He appreciated the contestants, judges and organizes of the programme for their wonderful effort and contribution.

Naat khawans from all the four provinces, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir took part in the event.

Contestants Hussain Haider, Muhammad Sabri, Fahd Naseem, Hafiza Mehak Batool, Rubab un Nisa, Babar Iftikhar, Fawad Ibrar, Attiya Kareem, Sameena Atiq, Noor Ayesha, Syed Hassan Ali Shah, Kanwal Ahsan, Misbah Ali and Hafiz Syed Muhammad Mughees were among the winners in different categories of the competition.