Secretary Information Ambreen Jan given additional charge as MD PTV

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) The federal government on Tuesday gave the additional charge of Managing Director of Pakistan Television Corporation to Federal Secretary Information and Broadcasting Ambreen Jan, said a notification issued by Cabinet Secretariat, Establishment Division.

Ambreen Jan has currently been serving as Federal Secretary Information and Broadcasting.

The Government of Pakistan has given the additional charge of the post of Managing Director of Pakistan Television Corporation to Federal Secretary Information under clause 10 of the Civil Servants Act, 1973 for a period of three months or until regular appointment.

After assuming charge as MD PTV, Ambreen Jan issued orders for starting an investigation into illegal recruitments in the PTV.

After termination of the contracts of 12 retired employees, the ptv management has been directed to start the process of verification of degrees of other employees.