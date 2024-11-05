Open Menu

Secretary Information Ambreen Jan Given Additional Charge As MD PTV

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 05, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Secretary Information Ambreen Jan given additional charge as MD PTV

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) The federal government on Tuesday gave the additional charge of Managing Director of Pakistan Television Corporation to Federal Secretary Information and Broadcasting Ambreen Jan, said a notification issued by Cabinet Secretariat, Establishment Division.

Ambreen Jan has currently been serving as Federal Secretary Information and Broadcasting.

The Government of Pakistan has given the additional charge of the post of Managing Director of Pakistan Television Corporation to Federal Secretary Information under clause 10 of the Civil Servants Act, 1973 for a period of three months or until regular appointment.

After assuming charge as MD PTV, Ambreen Jan issued orders for starting an investigation into illegal recruitments in the PTV.

After termination of the contracts of 12 retired employees, the ptv management has been directed to start the process of verification of degrees of other employees.

Related Topics

Pakistan Post Government Cabinet PTV

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Flight Test of S ..

Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Flight Test of Ship Launched Ballistic Missile

46 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs and DP World Sign Agreement to Accel ..

Dubai Customs and DP World Sign Agreement to Accelerate Digital Transformation a ..

49 minutes ago
 TECNO’s #ToneProud Campaign Aspires to End Skin ..

TECNO’s #ToneProud Campaign Aspires to End Skin Tone Bias in Imaging Technolog ..

52 minutes ago
 Lahore imposes bans motorcycles stands, rickshaws ..

Lahore imposes bans motorcycles stands, rickshaws to tackle smog

3 hours ago
 Azam Swati re-arrested moments after release from ..

Azam Swati re-arrested moments after release from Attock Jail

4 hours ago
 SC two senior judges write letter to CJP Afridi, a ..

SC two senior judges write letter to CJP Afridi, ask for full court on 26th Cons ..

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Water Week 2024; Ahsan seeks global support to com ..

Water Week 2024; Ahsan seeks global support to combat Pakistan’s climate-relat ..

16 hours ago
 Serbia's construction minister to resign after fat ..

Serbia's construction minister to resign after fatal roof collapse

16 hours ago
 Woman injured in Okara firing

Woman injured in Okara firing

16 hours ago
 Terrorist killed, weapon, ammunition recovered: IS ..

Terrorist killed, weapon, ammunition recovered: ISPR

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan