ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Shahera Shahid on Thursday commended the Press Information Department (PID) for providing stakeholders an opportunity to organize a series of seminars on general elections.

Addressing a seminar titled the "Changing Landscape of Pakistani Electorate and Role of Political Parties in Fair Representation," she said the Primary objective of these seminars is not just to inform but also to provide a platform for individuals to speak with confidence.

She emphasized the inclusion of media in discussing economic matters and urged them to contribute ideas for steering the country out of challenges.

She highlighted the commencement of a debate to discover ways to improve the country's situation by overcoming challenges. Despite facing challenges, she said the PID was conducting seminars with the goal of overcoming difficulties.