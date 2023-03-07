Secretary Information GB visits APP headquarters

ISLAMABAD, Mar 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Secretary Information Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), Zameer Abass visited the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) headquarters here on Wednesday.

Zameer Abbas held meetings with top APP management including Executive Director, Adnan Akram Bajawa; Director News/Digital Media, Shahid Saleem and Director urdu Service, Abdul Jabbar Zakriya and discussed various professional matters related to news collection, operation and dissemination.

He was briefed about the APP operations and utilizations of latest technology in creating quality news content for print, electronic and social media.

The GB Secretary Information also visited various sections of the premier news agency including English Reporting, Central News Desk, Urdu Service, Chinese Service, Foreign Desk, Economic Desk and Digital Media Service.

He appreciated the performance of APP in projecting government policies and transforming the news agency into the dynamic organization by providing news content in almost all genres.

The GB Secretary Information was accompanied by Deputy Director, Information Department Shams-ur-Rehman.