Secretary Information Grieved Over Demise Of Mother Of DG Radio Pakistan

Sumaira FH Published January 09, 2024 | 11:20 AM

Secretary Information grieved over demise of mother of DG Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Federal Secretary Information and Broadcasting Shahera Shahid on Tuesday expressed grief over the death of the mother of Director General Radio Saeed Ahmed Sheikh.

In a condolence message, she expressed condolences and sympathy to Saeed Ahmed Sheikh and his family.

She said she was deeply saddened to hear the news of Saeed Ahmed Sheikh's mother's death and shared the grief of

the grieved family.

She prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

