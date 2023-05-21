UrduPoint.com

Secretary Information Inaugurates PTV Bolan's First Transmitter

Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2023 | 08:50 PM

Secretary Information inaugurates PTV Bolan's first transmitter

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :Federal Secretary Information and Broadcasting Sohail Ali Khan on Sunday inaugurated the first transmitter of ptv Bolan, Quetta.

Director Engineering Arif Noor General Manager PTV Quetta Fahim Shah accompanied the secretary during his maiden visit to PTV Quetta.

It may be mentioned here that after the installation of the 500-watt transmitter, the broadcast network of Bolan, it can be seen even in those areas where there is no cable or dish antenna facility.

It is estimated that after the installation of the transmitter, another 3 million to 3.

5 million people will become part of the PTV family.

On the occasion, Sohail Ali Khan issued directives for building the virtual studios in Quetta.

General Manager Syed Fahim Shah gave a detailed briefing about news, current affairs and programs.

"Brahvi, Balochi and Pashto languages programs are broadcast from PTV Bolan," the secretary was informed.

Earlier, heads of various departments were briefed on the responsibilities and performance of their respective departments.

