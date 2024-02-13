ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Secretary Information and Broadcasting Shahera Shahid on Tuesday commended the vital role of Radio Pakistan in disseminating information and providing entertainment to people across the country, particularly those in remote areas.

In her message on World Radio Day, the secretary of information recalled that the announcement of independence of Pakistan was made from Radio Pakistan.

She emphasized the importance of appreciating the utility of Radio Pakistan.