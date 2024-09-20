Open Menu

Secretary Information Muslim League Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan Meeting With President Islamabad Policy Research Institute Major General Dr. Raza Muhammad.

Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2024 | 05:41 PM

Secretary Information Muslim League Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan meeting with President Islamabad Policy Research Institute Major General Dr. Raza Muhammad.

In the meeting, there was a detailed discussion on the current economic and political situation, including other issues.

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20 Sep, 2024) Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met the head of Islamabad Policy Research Institute President Major General Raza Muhammad at IPRI office.During the meeting, Dr.

Raza Muhammad said that the solution of the country's problems is subject to the stability of the economy, while discussing the country's economic and political issues in detail,He said that there is no shortage of talent in Pakistan.

Our youth have great potential in every field.

Employing the youth is very important to prevent them from delinquency. Providing employment opportunities for social welfare should be among the top priorities. Speaking on the occasion,Khawaja Rameez Hassan said that the state should prioritize personal interests.Ending extremism, hatred is very indispensable for the establishment of a welfare state.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Shortage Muslim From Top Employment

Recent Stories

DEEPAL: Master Changan's Pure EVs from Huawei, Cha ..

DEEPAL: Master Changan's Pure EVs from Huawei, Changan, and CATL arrive at 18 De ..

1 minute ago
 Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26

Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26

7 hours ago
 Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Ge ..

Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024

9 hours ago
 P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

21 hours ago
IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground- ..

IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS

24 hours ago
 SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemente ..

SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..

24 hours ago
 Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” ..

Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India

1 day ago
 PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New Yo ..

PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York

1 day ago
 Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

1 day ago
 Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s cl ..

Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan