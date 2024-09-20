- Home
Secretary Information Muslim League Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan Meeting With President Islamabad Policy Research Institute Major General Dr. Raza Muhammad.
Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2024 | 05:41 PM
In the meeting, there was a detailed discussion on the current economic and political situation, including other issues.
ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20 Sep, 2024) Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met the head of Islamabad Policy Research Institute President Major General Raza Muhammad at IPRI office.During the meeting, Dr.
Raza Muhammad said that the solution of the country's problems is subject to the stability of the economy, while discussing the country's economic and political issues in detail,He said that there is no shortage of talent in Pakistan.
Our youth have great potential in every field.
Employing the youth is very important to prevent them from delinquency. Providing employment opportunities for social welfare should be among the top priorities. Speaking on the occasion,Khawaja Rameez Hassan said that the state should prioritize personal interests.Ending extremism, hatred is very indispensable for the establishment of a welfare state.
