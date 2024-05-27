Secretary Information Pakistan Muslim League Quied-e-Azam Khawaja Rameez Hasan condoled the martyrdom of the Iranian President and officials in the helicopter crash at the Consulate General of Iran in Lahore.

Shaheed Syed Ibrahim Raeesi was a long time friend of Pakistan and his services for peace in the region are commendable. Leader of Muslim League Q.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan visited Iran Consulate General Lahore.On this occasion,he recorded a condolence message and said that the Iranian nation is facing a great tragedy at this time.

In this hour of sorrow and trouble,we share the pain and suffering of the Iranian government and the people.He said

Syed Ibrahim Raeesi was a long time friend of Pakistan and his services for peace in the region are commendable.

His recent visit to Pakistan will always keep his memories fresh.