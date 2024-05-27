- Home
Secretary Information Pakistan Muslim League Quied-e-Azam Khawaja Rameez Hasan Condoled The Martyrdom Of The Iranian President And Officials In The Helicopter Crash At The Consulate General Of Iran In Lahore.
Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2024 | 07:36 PM
Shaheed Syed Ibrahim Raeesi was a long time friend of Pakistan and his services for peace in the region are commendable. Leader of Muslim League Q.
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan visited Iran Consulate General Lahore.On this occasion,he recorded a condolence message and said that the Iranian nation is facing a great tragedy at this time.
In this hour of sorrow and trouble,we share the pain and suffering of the Iranian government and the people.He said
Syed Ibrahim Raeesi was a long time friend of Pakistan and his services for peace in the region are commendable.
His recent visit to Pakistan will always keep his memories fresh.
