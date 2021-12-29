UrduPoint.com

Secretary Information Pays Surprise Visit To Hyderabad Directorate

Published December 29, 2021

Secretary Information pays surprise visit to Hyderabad Directorate

Provincial Secretary Information Abdul Rasheed Solangi on Wednesday paid surprise visit to Hyderabad directorate and asked the officers of the department to ensure in time delivery of news in accordance with the requirements of modern age as well as provision of all possible facilities to the journalists in performing their professional duties

He said this while instructing all the officers on the occasion of a surprise visit to the office of Divisional Directorate of Information Hyderabad at Shahbaz Building.

The Divisional Director Sawai Khan Chhalgari, Director Admin Information Department Akhtar Siurhio, Director Press Information Saleem Khan, Deputy Director Information Hyderabad Shehzad Sheikh, Information Officers Muhammad Yaqoob, Alamgir Ranjhani, Muhammad Khan Solangi and others.

He directed the officers to perform their duties diligently and ensure publicity of public welfare schemes by the Sindh government so that the fruits of these schemes could be passed on to the people.

On this occasion, Divisional Director Information Hyderabad Sawai Khan Chhalgari apprised the Information Secretary Sindh of the problems faced by the office of Directorate of Information Hyderabad on which he assured that the problems would be resolved at all costs.

Later, provincial Information Secretary Abdul Rashid Solangi called on Ghulam Nabi Morai, owner of a private channel, at his residence and stressed the need to further strengthen the coordinated link between the Information Department and media houses.

He said it was only through strong links with media houses that publicity of public welfare works of the government could be made possible.

The Provincial Secretary Information directed the concerned officers to conduct seminars on promotion of education and other important topics in collaboration with media houses.

